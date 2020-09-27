Suicide: A tale of a pathetic soul

Indian Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home recently.





Life is filled with happiness, sadness, tears, smiles, laughter and other emotions but when life gets you down, just be strong about it and keep your head up high and have faith in all things in life. Always remember: God is at your side, always.





Definitely, the most beautiful gift, from god is life. There is nothing more precious than a human life. The great philosopher Aristotle said, "To run away from trouble is a form of cowardice. While it is true that the suicide braves death he does it not for some noble object but to escape some ill."





Recently, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Mumbai home, Indian media reports say. The report also mentioned that initially, Mumbai police suspect that he was suffering from depression for the past six months. "His friends also told Aaj Tak that the reason behind this extreme step is depression.







Every suicide is a tragedy that affects families, communities and entire countries and has long-lasting effect on the people left behind. By suicide, one kills not only himself but also the people who love him.





Study reveals suicide by one family member increases the risk of suicide among others within the family. A previous suicide attempt is strongly tied to a future suicide. Even a full year after a suicide attempt, the risk remains high with extreme chance of fatality. Follow-up care and support are essential for anyone who has attempted suicide before. We can avoid tragic fate of our beloved ones simply by talking with them.





The global age-standardized rate for suicide 2016 was 10.5 per 100,000 people. But this rate varies widely. 79 per cent of the world's suicides occur in low and middle-income countries, but high-income countries had the highest rate which is 11.5 per 100,000. Suicide can occur anytime throughout the lifespan of a person and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds globally. Every year near about 800,000 people take their own lives, that is, every 40 seconds one person takes his or her own life.





When one thinks that life is worthless, he commits suicide. But suicide doesn't solve his problems. It only makes the problems infinitely worse. Suicide is just a permanent solution to a temporary problem. No one can ever have a conclusive reason for suicide. The majority who commit suicide, actually they do not want to die. They do not want to live the life they have. They fail to find out any meaning of their lives. The lives they have seem to them worthless, futureless and also a big burden for their friends, family and society.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report-2015, at least one person is committing suicide in every 40 seconds across the world, raising the yearly global figure to 8lakh.







The report also says Bangladesh ranks 10th in the list of high suicide-prone countries as eight people in every 1 lakh are taking their own lives. The WHO report also said people of 15-29-year age group are committing suicide most where the rate of suicide is higher among women. More worrying is that now even children tend to commit suicide.





Suicide rates are on the rise in the country for the absence of proper attention to mental health issues and necessary support, and complications in the socialization process. According to Bangladesh Police, which publishes a report annually on suicide incidents, there were 11,200 suicides in the country in 2018, up from 11,095 in 2017.







That is an average of 30 suicides every day. In 2016, the total number of suicide incidents in Bangladesh was 10,600 while 10,500 in 2015 and 10,200 in 2014, the police data revealed. The report demonstrates that the suicide rate is going up every year. Suicide leaves everyone feeling guilty. Every suicide like each and every person is different. Many people who commit suicide do so without letting on they are thinking about it or planning it most of the time. Suicides are much common in some Neuro-Psychiatric diseases like major depressive disorder, mood disorder and Schizophrenia. Some risk factors found in teenagers are alcohol, drug abuse, recent traumatic event, gun availability, intense anger, hopelessness, panic attack and exposure to other teens who have committed suicide.





We can predict suicide by some alarming signs. Threats of suicide; either direct or indirect, verbal hints such as 'I won't be around much longer' or 'It's hopeless', obsession with death, depressed mood, overwhelming sense of guilt, shame or rejection, sudden change in personality, appearance, angered easily, bizarre thoughts, changes in eating, changes in sleeping patterns, college performance, and lack of interest in daily activities Mental illness, environmental factors, and other variables can all drive people to consider suicide. The following insights into suicide come from the minds of survivors, experts, and other individuals who have been affected firsthand.







KAAN PETE ROI is an emotional support helpline in Bangladesh. Its founders say it is the first of its kind in the country. It is staffed by trained volunteers, where people can call to receive immediate emergency counseling. The mission of the helpline is to alleviate feelings of despair, isolation, distress, and suicidal feelings among members of the community, through confidential listening. The helpline is intended for suicide prevention and the promotion of mental health. The service was founded by Yeshim Iqbal, a graduate of Psychology from Cornell University currently a doctoral student at New York University who had previously worked for similar help lines abroad. After coming back to Bangladesh from United States she worked with a team of staff and volunteers.







KAAN PETE ROI does not share any caller details outside the organization. The organization's policy is not to ask the callers for any information relating to their identities and all the volunteers sign a very strict confidentiality agreement.







If callers involuntarily disclose traceable personal information, volunteers are strictly asked not to note down anything of that nature. KAAN PETE ROI realizes that it is often easier to seek help knowing that the callers would not be subject to any scrutiny. The volunteers are trained to make it clear that they require no information about the person but are there just to talk. This works not only to protect the caller's identity but helps him or her open up more, knowing that they can hang up anytime and not have to answer questions. Suicidal behaviors have not been extensively studied in Bangladesh, and mental health issues have a generally low priority in research and prevention, given both the stigma associated with mental illness, and the demands on limited health care budgets.







Recently few activities have been started in different levels. A specialized clinic "Suicide Prevention Clinic (SPC)" has been started at department of Psychiatry of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in September 2016 to provide the specialized care of the patients with suicidal behavior. Patients with suicidal behavior are being referred to SPC. The referred patients are being assessed thoroughly to identify the risk and protective factors of suicidality for an individual.





Suicide is an emerging public health problem in Bangladesh. Different studies prevail that age, place of residence, economic status, and literacy are the main factors associated with suicide. Adolescent females are the most vulnerable group. Living in a rural environment is found as a major predictor of suicide. There might be a relationship between suicide and mental illness, but it could not be established because of the inability to diagnose mental illness of the study subjects.





To reduce the huge number of premature deaths, it is important to address suicide as a public health problem and it is also very important to develop a national suicide prevention strategy. Considering the socio-cultural context, an effective suicide prevention program needs to be developed for Bangladesh.







In the prevention strategy rural people and adolescent females should be considered for special attention. For a national suicide prevention strategy, it is essential that government assumes its role of leadership, as it can bring together a multitude of stakeholders who may not otherwise collaborate. Government is also in a unique position to develop and strengthen surveillance and to provide and disseminate data that are necessary to inform action. Every suicide is a tragedy. Every single life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, suicides are preventable. All stakeholders should make suicide prevention an imperative. For national responses to be effective, a comprehensive multi-sectoral suicide prevention strategy is needed. Health-care services need to incorporate suicide prevention as a core Component.







Communities play a critical role in suicide prevention. They can provide social support to vulnerable individuals and engage in follow-up care, fight stigma and support those bereaved by suicide.





A suicidal person may not ask for help, but that doesn't mean that help isn't wanted. People who take their lives don't want to die-they just want to stop suffering. Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs and taking them seriously.











The writer is a journalist of

The Asian Age.

Email:

If you think a friend or family member is considering suicide, you might be afraid to bring up the subject. But talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life. You can play a role in suicide prevention by pointing out the alternatives, showing that you care, and getting a psychiatrist or a clinical psychologist involved. Let's beat the stigma!! Seek Help!!

