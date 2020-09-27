IPDC launches Bangabandhu Grandmaster app



IPDC Finance Limited has recently launched a first-ever quiz app on the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The grand premiere was held virtually on IPDC's official Facebook page, said a press release. Nasrul Hamid, MP, State Minister, Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, was present as chief guest. Among others, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division; Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, cultural activist, former cultural affairs minister; Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, former captain, Bangladesh Cricket Team; Selina Hossain, eminent writer and chairman of the editorial board of the 'Bangabandhu Grandmaster'App; and Dr Atiur Rahman, Bangabandhu chair professor, Dhaka University and former governor, Bangladesh Bank, were also present.





IPDC Finance has always envisioned an idyllic and robust nation, thus focusing on today's youth. To manifest the dream of the Golden Bengal, it is imperative to stand by the values laid down by the one who originated the emergence of our nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO, IPDC Finance Limited, said: "Bangabandhu's life is like an ocean.







The more we know about his life, the more it seems that much remains unknown. Bangabandhu Grandmaster is a quiz gaming app that attempts to revisit the life and anecdotes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by subtly instilling his moral conscience and knowledge into the younger generation. By progressing through each level, players peek into the chapters of his unshakable pursuit that created the history of Bangladesh."

