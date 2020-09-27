'Bangladesh Retail Congress' ends



Bangladesh Retail Congress 2020 ended on Saturday organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum to develop skills and knowledge within retail professionals. The 5th edition of the congress was inaugurated on Friday virtually due to the current coronavirus outbreak under the theme "Embracing the New Retail Experience".





The event started with the welcome speech by Founder and Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum Shariful Islam. Eminent corporate personalities from and beyond the boundary have been brought together virtually to discuss insightful issues around the current state of retail.





There were four keynote sessions, five panel discussions, two insight sessions and three case study Presentations. The Mayor of DNCC Atiqul Islam was presented as the chief guest while Bangladesh Investment and Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam was presented as special guest in the occasion.

