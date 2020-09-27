'Bangabandhu Youth Loan', an effective step in youth development: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury addressing a function arranged for distribution of cheques of 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan' among trained youths of Pirganj upazila marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Muji



Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, on Saturday said the 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan' of Karmasangsthan Bank is an effective step to create opportunities of youths and enhance their capabilities for their development.





"The grants and loans are creating opportunities for young generations and various trainings enhancing their capacity to take the country and nation forward on the way to build a developed country," she said.





She was addressing virtually a function arranged for distribution of cheques of 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan' among trained youths of Pirganj upazila marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the chief guest.





Pirganj Branch of Karmasangsthan Bank organized the function at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium with Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md Asib Ahsan in the chair, reports BSS. On the occasion, the Speaker launched distribution of cheques of 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan' under the initiative of Karmasangsthan Bank among 100 trained youths and 30 wheelchairs and two tricycles among the disabled people from her personal fund.





Besides, Dr Shirin distributed cheques for Taka five lakh among 10 headmasters of 10 educational institutions with Taka 50,000 for each to purchase sports materials and Taka 4.50 lakh among 30 helpless, destitute and unemployed people of Pirganj upazila with Taka 15,000 for each on behalf of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.







The Speaker said the government is working tirelessly to create skilled human resources including bringing women to the forefront through providing various training, IT-based education, guarantee-free loans and incentives up to the grassroots level in every field. Since its inception in 1998, Karmasangsthan Bank has been working successfully to create skilled human resources and entrepreneurs through various activities including training.







"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly for building a happy and prosperous digital Bangladesh for the family, social, economic and overall development of the people of the country," Dr. Shirin said.





She said it is necessary to make comprehensive efforts for enhancing the capacity of the youths and creating opportunities for them to successfully implement the goal with which the Prime Minister is moving forward.





Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions' Division Md Asadul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Karmasangsthan Bank Kaniz Fatema and Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Md Tajul Islam addressed the function as special guests. Pirganj Upazila Chairman Nur Mohammad Mandal, President of Pirganj Upazila Awami League Azizur Rahman Ranga, its General Secretary and Pirganj Municipality Mayor Tajimul Islam Shamim addressed the function as distinguished guests.

Leave Your Comments