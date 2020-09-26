BTS to take over 'The Tonight Show' for a whole week





BTS is set to take over the primetime talk show in the US. After appearing on 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon twice already, the widely popular band BTS will take over the show for a week. "The Tonight Show" has announced a special 'BTS Week.' On Tuesday, the NBC late-night talk show revealed the news about its upcoming "BTS Week," featuring five performances by the group over five nights.





It's set to begin on September 28. Jimmy Fallon is back on the sets of The Tonight Show but has been filming interviews virtually with the guests. BTS Week will also see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook participate in comedy bits and a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. They will then serve as the lead guest on the episode airing Wednesday, September 30, Entertainment Weekly reports.







BTS is currently promoting their new English-language single "Dynamite," which made history by becoming the first song by an all-South Korean act to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart.





