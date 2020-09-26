'Sisimpur' daily from Oct





Children's favorite television show 'Sisimpur' is coming to Bangladesh Television seven days a week from October 1. This popular children's program will be broadcast on Friday and Saturday at 10:10 am and every day from Sunday to Thursday at 5:10 pm. There will be new episodes every day. Previously only one episode was shown four days a week. 'Sisimpur' has been broadcasting on BTV since its inception 15 years ago.







All the children of the country get the opportunity to watch Sisimpur through BTV. In this regard, Sisimpur Executive Director Mohammad Shah Alam said, "Sisimpur is a unique initiative for the education and development of pre-primary children - each part of which is researched and built keeping in mind the psychological aspects of children.







This initiative has been taken so that all the children of the country including the children from remote areas get the opportunity to visit 'Sisimpur' every day. The joint decision of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Bangladesh Television and Sisimi Workshop, a manufacturer of 'Sisimpur', is going to take effect from Thursday, October 1."

