Subconscious mind in marketing



The subconscious mind is a data-bank for everything, which is not in your conscious mind. It stores your beliefs, your previous experience, your memories, your skills. Everything that you have seen, done or thought is also there. It helps in perception of any product that causes brand loyalty. So, when you decide to buy anything new, your sub conscious mind does not support for lack of experience for which TV commercials and other forms of brandings are required to introduce and subsequently habituate you with the new product or service.



When we utter the name of a new Full Cream Milk Powder question arises if it is registered in customers mind with the same strength like DANO or Marks milk powder? This is the sub conscious mind of the consumers occupying which place is the toughest job than anything else in the world.Brand value of Savlon and Dettol are very strong,because your memory can easily recall them for frequent use probably from childhood. That is why new brands cannot sustain in the market with Savlon Anti Septic Soap, Dettol Soap, Lux etc.



The market segment of spray are saturated with many deodorants. Lafs Halal Body Sprey selected cricketerMashrafi as model. Can this celebrity endorsement win the heart of consumers to make it number one? The market journey of Adidas, Dove and Loreal targeting middle income group is far more than success. Can use of the term "halal" create signature impression i.e. differentiate it from other deodorants or perfumes in terms of quality? It may depend on how actively customers respond to the term "halal" along with the popularity of Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafi Bin Mortuja.



RIN, Wheel Detergentetc. are established signature brands for washing cloths. Millions of taka have been invested to register their names in the mind of the consumers through TV commercials. What about the new detergents arrived Bangladesh in last two years? In spite of having extraordinary quality, they have to fight competitors of existing market. In the world of marketing or any business space is not given, rather it is occupied.Have you seen the recent TV commercial of Drinko Soft Drinkthat offer to eat instead of drinking soft drinksor TVC of Cheer Up? As new comer, they have to fight with Coca Cola, Seven Up, Sprite and Fanta which is a very competitive market with not a single inch left for any weak new comer. Coca Cola, Sprite, Fanta that belong to same group of industries have captured global market soaggressively that it will be really time-consuming, if not impossible for any other new soft drinks to capture their market share. Still Pepsi is struggling with the formers mentioned.



Now if I say how many of you heard the name of Cosmo Tea? Most of or probably all of the readers will say that the name was not heard. Because of very few publicity or no publicity the brand name of Cosmo tea is not known to mass people. But if I say Mirzapur or Taza I need not even mention the product name tea. Why? The brand value of Mirzapur or Taza tea is well registered in customers sub conscious mind in Bangladesh so much so that conscious mind can well respond to the brand names. Interestingly enough, tea brand like cosmo,Mirzapur, Taza and many other non- branded tea are supplied from same larger Sylhet zone of Bangladesh. Then why people differentiate? Whether you call it brand loyalty or customer loyalty, it exists, but it is difficult to explain how it exists.



Do you know how awkwardly your sub conscious mind behave? Popular models like Ishita and Tarin who had their debut from NotunKuri cultural competitionof Bangladesh Television were later became TV actresses but audience were so much habituated to see them as children artists that it took a considerable time to accept them as adult artists.When some artists are registered into audiences mind as children artists it is very difficult to convince the same audience to accept the artist in different forms. Because, it betrays with the previously established set of mind of audiences. Best products also use the technique of facelift (revival of a product through cosmetic means) like new Lux, new Fair & Lovely etc. to bridge the gap which new comersoffer.



Now think of Maggi Noodles that revolutionized an idea of serving food in two minutes. After Maggie, many other brands of noodles have come to market but none survives. Many mothers were not even ready to give the experience of new brands considering Maggi as signature brand. However, when brand loyalty of Maggi started to suffer on the ground of health safety, some mothers shifted to other brands of noodles while most mothers stopped serving noodles at all to their children for the time being. But still Maggi as noodles holds largest market share in this segment not only in Bangladesh but also in India.



In India, Katrina Kaif had to struggle a lot to convince the Indian audience that she was more an actress and less a model. The beauty of Katrina Kaif convinced Indian audience as a model but it was only when another branded male artist like Salman Khan coupled with her in several movies, then Indian audience started accept her as an actress. How come it happens that audience decide who will be actress and who will be model? Actually even branding and marketing fails before the strength of sub conscious desire of human beings.



Experts say that it is not possible for one group of industries to lead the market in all product segments. When we name ACI Group, the ACI Aerosol brand is the most successful among all its products. In aerosol segment, many brands came and disappeared for the strength of ACI Aerosol.But ACI mosquito coil failed to capture same market for the huge crowd and demand of non-branded mosquito coils in Bangladesh. Again, the major market share of AbulKhair group is in sale of tin followed by cement sale as second strength of the company. Continuous TV commercials and advertisements of new entry in tin and cement segmentare still far from creating the same impression. So, business duration is also a fact for which new entry suffer while old one enjoy competitors sufferings as strategic advantage.



When the world shifted from thump impression into signature decades ago, we defined it as growth of education. Now the world has been shifting from signature into thump impression again which we have now defined as the growth of digitalization. There lies the secret game of sub conscious mind. Wheneffective communication takes place between subconscious and conscious mind about some idea or product as acceptable and reliable, only then we become loyal customers to that idea or product.



The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division (FAD), Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd







