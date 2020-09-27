New Indian HC due in Dhaka first week of October

Vikram Doraiswami



Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed for the post of the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh by the Indian government. Vikram Doraiswami is scheduled to reach Dhaka on 5 October and hand over his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on 8 October.







Vikram Doraiswami is an officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) belonging to 1992 batch. His immediate past post was Additional Secretary, International Organizations and Conferences under the Ministry of External Affairs of India.





Vikram Doraiswami was born in Tamil Nadu in India. His father was serving Indian Air Force while the Liberation War of 1971 was going on. Vikram Doraiswami's father participated in the war. Vikram Doraiswami worked for some days as a journalist before joining IFS. He studied History in Delhi University.



