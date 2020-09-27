'BNP agents, voters obstructed'



BNP has alleged that the agents of its candidate in the by-polls to Pabna-4 were obstructed from entering polling stations. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Saturday.





Rizvi said, "No BNP agent was allowed to enter police stations. Awami terrorists created a frightening situation outside voting centers, preventing the voters from entering there. Only the Awami cadres were allowed to enter the polling stations."





Voting in the by-election to Pabna-4 constituency started at 9 am on Saturday and continued till 5pm. The seat fell vacant following the death of Awami league MP Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu.





Rizvi alleged that law enforcers started arresting BNP leaders and activists two days before the voting, creating panic among the voters.







