Time to mitigate banks' hidden, visible risk factors

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has put the world in the middle of multifarious drawbacks. Banks and financial institutions all over the globe have come under threat, particularly in the third world countries. This phenomenon reminds us of the global recession of 2008 which led to financial turmoil in banks and stock markets in many countries. The economic impact of Covid 19 has put the world on the verge of another recession.







The visible and hidden risk factors are higher in countries like Bangladesh where banks, financial institutions and stock markets have been in dire straits for last several years. Time is running out. Therefore, immediate steps are required to rescue the country's banks and financial turf from the existing predicaments right now.





UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed said during a digital meeting on Covid 19 on 8 April, "As the world wrestles with the unprecedented implications of the Covid 19 pandemic, we are facing a human crisis unlike any we have experienced and our social fabric and cohesion is under stress."







Governments of many countries have meanwhile decided to reduce expenditures to deal with the adverse impact of Covid 19 on economy. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also asked the authorities concerned to make development projects cost-effective.





After the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Bangladesh, the government announced 19 stimulus packages totaling up to Tk103,117 crore, equivalent to almost 3.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Implementation of these stimulus packages will be very much helpful and conducive to recover the country's economy from its present jeopardized state.







On the other hand, if the money of these stimulus packages is not distributed rapidly, Bangladesh may find it too difficult to overcome the hammering economic impact of coronavirus. The big question is whether the world will go back to the way it was before Covid 19 or remain the same. It may turn out to be the case that everything will be different and people may witness a true restructuring of the global system.







Nevertheless, economists have commented that besides curbing costs, the government should also implement strong initiatives to fight corruption and anomalies in the banking and financial sectors of Bangladesh. Economists have added that the government's aim to deduct costs will not bring any benefits if loan scams, financial rackets and money laundering cannot be stopped. Graft, irregularities and lack of good governance are explicit risk factors for the banks of Bangladesh.





Immense sums of mysterious loans also have put a number of banks in capital deficit and liquidity crisis which are risk factors too. Mysterious loans stand for debts which are paid to inexperienced and less known enterprises without sufficient mortgages. Allegations show that a great deal of loans were disbursed against fake mortgages which later on became defaulted credits.





Nonperforming loans, which go out from banks but do not come back into their books, are blamed for the deteriorating financial health of banks.







High rate of bad loans reduce banks' strength to lend money further and increase risks for shareholders.







Furthermore, the government's recent move to cap bank interest rates within 9 percent against loans and 6 percent for deposits has also increased fear of a liquidity imbalance in the banking industry and further slowdown of credit growth to private sector - specially for small and medium enterprises.







Experts have expressed their deep concern witnessing the vulnerable financial sector, arousing worries about revamping businesses and economy from the ongoing and post Covid19 challenges.





Actually, the financial sector including the banking sector, capital market and insurance industry have lost their financial stability. The country' financial sector is facing acute liquidity crisis and gradually it is deteriorating. Such insolvent financial sector may lead the whole nation into profound uncertainty.









Bangladesh is one of the world's largest manpower exporting countries receiving highest remittances despite Covid 19 pandemic.







Bangladesh's banking sector is facing severe problems since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Now, the banking sector has lost its financial stability to facilitate the private sector mainly for financial irregularities which is imposing a serious threat to the country's economy.





Corruption, financial irregularities, mismanagement and non-performing loans are the major reasons behind the squeezing of the financial health of the banking sector. According to financial sources, the banking sector is facing over Tk 2 trillion default loans, weakening banks' ability to disburse fresh loans. On the other hand, the country's capital market has failed to regain investors' trust. The investors have lost Tk 88,000 crore from the capital market in the meantime. Besides, excessive flow of banking sector funds to the government sector and the government move to confiscate state entities' idle funds at banks is also being considered as elements of further deterioration.







The technological efficiency of banks should be upgraded too. It is essential to make banks capable of preventing cyber threats. It reminds us of the cyber heist of Bangladesh Bank's reserve in 2016. In this context references can be made to the following information technology (IT) risks in the financial services: strategic risk of IT; cyber security and incident response risk; IT resiliency and continuity risk; technology vendor and third-party risk; data management risk; IT program execution risk; technology operations risk; likelihood of ineffective risk management.





Bangladesh's banking system should be remodeled on equal terms with the banking services of Singapore, Malaysia or Europe.





Everyone should now keep away from working on ambitious projects. In the meantime state-owned commercial banks have made a proposal to the finance ministry for developing a centralized Core Banking Solution (CBS) software to save foreign currency as well as ensure safer banking operations. It should be noted that all banks have their respective software which is similar to CBS. So, developing a centralized CBS would be a highly expensive and cumbersome move at this moment while financial experts have urged the government to keep away from undue expenses.





Fighting coronavirus pandemic is much larger than handling the danger of the death threat. The extent of death tolls and the economic and financial losses are uncertain. While the outcome of the global efforts and the potential timeline for handling the situation is unclear, there are clear indications that the resulting economic devastation might even bring greater havoc.





Life is the keyword here not the livelihood. If life remains there will be livelihood. Humans can rise from the ashes as the earth has seen it before. On the other hand, the relationship between life and livelihood is inseparable, one cannot be thought of without the other. So, the big challenge is being able to balance life and livelihood and adopt the right, well-timed and realistic desired strategy.







Economic activities are already severely marred in a broad number of countries, and others are getting ready to face the disruption. Alongside fighting with the virus, global economies have also started preparing for the following economic recession and crisis. The economic turbulence would certainly be causing huge challenges for the banking and financial industry. Covid 19 has led to inflation, recession, unemployment and different types of hazards in the economic and social life of the inhabitants of the world and requires long term strategic management to restore a normal life again.





The necessity and urgency of digital transformation, particularly in financial institutions, becomes more than obvious in the current situation. The logical consequence is to reduce dependence on the branch by quickly extending the digitally available services. It has become a challenge to the banking industry to offer their online services effectively to the customers.





Putting political pressure on banks should be stopped. Good governance cannot be established in banks in the middle of political interventions.





It is vital to establish good governance and accountability in the banking sector. At the same time, the regulatory authorities should play their role more effectively.





Immediate banking reforms are required to sustain Bangladesh's banking sector. Strong actions need to be implemented to fight malpractices and disorder from banks.





