PM for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses the general debate at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the world community to consider coronavirus as 'a global public good' and called upon the United Nations to ensure its timely availability to all countries at a time.





She made the call while addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York virtually on Saturday.







Sheikh Hasia said, ''We hope the coronavirus vaccines will soon be available in the world. It is important to treat the vaccine as a global public good. We have to ensure the timely availability of this vaccine to all countries at the same time.''





The Premier made the speech in Bangla as she did in previous UNGA sessions following the footprints of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Prime Minister further said the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh has the capacity to go for vaccine production on a mass scale if we are provided with the technical assistance and patents.''





In her 17-minute pre-recorded speech, the head of government outlined on different aspects of Bangladesh's socio-economic development and the situation caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.





She said, ''Bangladesh's second voluntary national review (VNR) presented this year shows that we are well on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).''





''Bangladesh achieved a 8.2 percent GDP growth in the fiscal year 2018-2019. But the Covid-19 pandemic has obstructed the pace of the economic progress,'' she added.





The premier highlighted on the measures taken by the government against the backdrop of the pandemic.





''We have announced stimulus packages aiming at reducing the impacts of the coronavirus fallout on our business and productivity. We have largely expanded social safety net coverage. The government provided with food and other assistance to nearly 10 million families,'' said the leader of Bangladesh.





''The government has announced a 31-point directive immediately after the detection of Covid-19 cases in the country. It launched massive awareness raising campaigns as well as distributed personal protective kits aiming to contain the spread of the pathogen,'' stated the premier.





She added that her government instantly identified the upcoming challenges of Bangladesh's financial sector and announced 21 stimulus packages. These packages include sectors such as export-intensive industries, safety and security of the workers, working capital for Small and Medium Enterprises, loan facilities for export growth, assistance to farmers and agriculture, loan for employment generation, interest relief for the affected business enterprises, refinancing schemes and insurance for the health workers.





''We have so far announced stimulus packages worth USD 13.25 billion which is equivalent to 4.03 percent of our total GDP," Sheikh Hasina said.







''Special arrangements have been carried out to keep the industries running and for proper marketing of agricultural products and industrial outputs in full compliance with health guidelines. Consequently, our health sector and economy are still comparatively in better shape," mentioned the Prime Minister.



Sheikh Hasina went on to say, ''Our government has provided stipends to four million students. We have also given cash incentives to five million people including farmers, workers and laborers affected by the pandemic.''





''The government has been giving 30 types of medicines free of cost through 18,000 community clinics and union health centers,'' she added.





Sheikh Hasina further mentioned, ''I myself have raised funds and distributed more than an amount of Tk 2.5 billion among the orphans, poor students, madrasahs, mosques, temples, school teachers, artists, journalists who are otherwise not included in government's assistance programs. As a result, the impacts of the pandemic among our people have been minimal.''





The Prime Minister said her government is working hard to transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2021, attain the SDGs by 2030, a developed country by 2041 and a prosperous Delta by 2100.





The premier also talked about the migrant workers and said they are the frontline contributors to the economies of their host and home countries alike. Many of them have lost their jobs during the pandemic while many have been sent back home.





''We have allocated US$ 361 million for the returnee migrant workers. It is critical to help them regain employment in the post-Covid job market. I urge the international community and migrant receiving countries to treat migrant workers fairly and with empathy.





Regarding the world peace, she said Bangladesh is the world's largest troops and police contributing country in the world to the peacekeeping missions. "Our peacekeepers are putting their lives on the line to secure and sustain peace in conflict-ravaged countries. International community must ensure their safety and security.''







Talking about the climate-vulnerable countries, Sheikh Hasina said the pandemic is worsening the pre-existing vulnerabilities of these countries.





In Bangladesh, she said, "We are dealing with the dual impact of recent floods and the cyclone Amphan even during the pandemic. As the current President of the CVF and the V-20 Group of Ministers of Finance, Bangladesh would lead the Forum to map out a sustainable and climate-resilient pathway out of the crisis. We also stand ready to contribute to securing a constructive and productive outcome in the Glasgow COP.''







Sheikh Hasina also focused on the Rohingya issue and said Bangladesh provided temporary shelter to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals. More than three years have elapsed. Regrettably, not a single Rohingya could be repatriated.





She said, ''The problem was created by Myanmar and its solution is lying with Myanmar. I call upon the international community to play a more effective role for a solution to the crisis.''





