Seven held over gang rape of indigenous girl in Khagrachhari





Police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with the gang rape of an indigenous girl after robbery in a house in Balpaiya Adam area of Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila.





Officer-in-Charge of Khagrachhari Police Station Md Rashid said “We are still operating drives to arrest rest of the accused.”





Victim’s mother filed two cases accusing nine people over the matter on Thursday.





A gang of robbers swooped into the victim’s house early Thursday where they tied up the victim's parents and brutally gang raped the victim.





They also robbed gold ornaments and mobile cell phones from the victim’s house.





The medical test of the victim has been completed, said Dr Purno Jibon Chakma, Medical Officer of Sadar Hospital.

