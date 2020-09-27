Indonesia sees almost 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





Indonesia recorded 4,494 new cases of Covid-19 within a period of 24 hours yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 271,339.





Based on the official Twitter account of the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), 119,379 patients are still under monitoring for the viral infection.





Meanwhile, 90 more fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 10,308.





Jakarta province has the highest total number of positive cases in the republic, with 69,224 including 1,322 new cases.





East Java province, meanwhile, has the highest total number of fatalities, with 3,102, followed by Jakarta (1,673), Central Java (1,386) and the rest of the Indonesian provinces. - BERNAMA

