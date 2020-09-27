UK students 'scared and confused' as halls lock down





Students have spoken of their worry and confusion at being locked down in their university halls, in a situation described by unions as "shambolic".





Up to 1,700 students at Manchester Metropolitan University and hundreds at other institutions, including in Edinburgh and Glasgow, are self-isolating following Covid-19 outbreaks.





In Manchester, students are being prevented from leaving by security.





Universities UK said the wellbeing of students was "the first priority".





Robert Halfon, the conservative chairman of the Education Select Committee, said 3,000 students were in lockdown at universities from Dundee to Exeter.





He called for the government and its scientific advisers to reassure students and families by setting out the policy for England - and warned having students in lockdown at Christmas would cause "huge anguish".





Mr Halfon said universities should also consider discounts to students who were not being taught face-to-face.





Manchester Met said it had introduced a 14-day self-isolation period at its accommodation at Birley and Cambridge Halls after 127 students tested positive for the virus.





Some students there said they were getting ready to go out on Friday night when they looked outside to see security guards and police, who told them they could not leave.





First-year Joe Byrne said: "We have had no warning, support or advice from the university about how we get food etc, and instead have been left completely in the dark and practically locked up against our will."





Megan Tingey said she was not contacted by the university about the lockdown before police turned up outside her Birley Vine accommodation.





"It was quite scary and confusing," she said. "No one's really told us much and then the police turn up as well with security outside."





Another student, Ellie Jackson, told BBC News she had read about the halls lockdown in the local newspaper before receiving an email about it - and stressed the need for "more guidance" from the university.





For Ellie, it is the second period of self-isolation she and her five housemates have had to undertake.





"My course is all online - I haven't even been into university," she said. "I could have done this at home. I don't think it's worth the money at the moment."





In a statement, Manchester Met said it had communicated with students "as soon as we could but it was not possible to give significant advanced notice due to the requirement to implement the isolation almost immediately".





"The communications we sent included details about how to access food and other provisions and we have been working with other partners, including local supermarkets, throughout the day to provide additional support," the statement said.





"Our security teams will increase patrols to support the lockdown and we will take disciplinary action against any students found to have breached requirements."





Meanwhile, students across all of Scotland have been told not to go to pubs, parties or restaurants over the weekend and Universities Scotland has said students who socialise with anyone outside of their household risk losing their place at university.





Hundreds of students are isolating at Glasgow University because of two coronavirus clusters.





The university said it would offer a four-week rent rebate to all students in university residences in recognition of the "difficult circumstances" under which they were living.





It said those students would also be given £50 each to spend on food and it would invite local mobile food outlets to come to residences.





Reese Chamberlain, an international student at the University of Edinburgh, said his entire block at Holland House was "locked down" after a student tested positive.





"The situation is dire," he said. "I already self-isolated when I arrived here and even then it was so difficult getting basic supplies."





He said there had been an "exodus of students" during the night on Friday, with more than 50 leaving the building.





A spokesperson for the university said it was "not asking for whole halls of student accommodation to self-isolate" but there were currently "a small number of positive cases" and the university was providing care and support to those self-isolating.





University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady described the lockdown at Manchester Met as "the latest catastrophe in a week where wholly predictable - and predicted - Covid outbreaks have caused havoc".





There was "no point encouraging students to come to university to self-isolate for a fortnight", she added.





And the National Union of Students (NUS) said students should be able to return to their families because being "trapped" in university accommodation would only add to their anxiety at an already difficult time.





It called for universities to support students with food deliveries and provide access to mental health services.





"We must remember this is happening because the government and universities told students to return to campus and this shambolic situation now demands flexibility," the union said.





Students "must be able to leave rental contracts, access online learning or defer, and do what it takes to prioritize their safety", the statement added.





The Department for Education said the government was working closely with universities in England to ensure they were prepared for the return of students.





A spokesman said: "Students should follow the latest health advice, just like the wider public, which means they should stay at university in the event that they have symptoms; have to isolate; there are additional restrictions imposed locally; or there is an outbreak on campus or in their accommodation."





Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said students were "not to blame" for coronavirus outbreaks but backed universities taking disciplinary action as a "last resort" against those who broke the rules.





Universities UK, which represents 139 institutions, said the health and wellbeing of students, staff and local communities was the first priority for universities, which would continue to follow government guidance.





