Three ‘drug peddlers’ held in Sarail

Police detained three alleged drug peddlers with 750 gm hemp and Tk 91,200 in their possession in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

At the directive from additional superintendent (Sarail circle) and under the supervision of the officer-in-charge (OC), acting on a tip-off, SI Jahangir Alam, ASI Dilip Kumar Nath and ASI Alauddin along with forces conducted a raid at Shahbazpur village in the upazila on Saturday and arrested the drug dealers.

The arrestees are Putul (45), wife of Billal Mia, Hasan (38), son of Rup Mia, Helal (43), son of late Abu Jaher Khandaker, all of village Shahbazpur (Baharullah Kazipara) under the upazila.

OC AMM Nazmul Ahmed said, “Three drug peddlers have been arrested with drugs and cash money in their possession. Drives are on to nab others involved in drug dealing.

A case has been filed against the arrestees under the Narcotics Control Act, he added.

