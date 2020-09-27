Published:  02:45 PM, 27 September 2020

Money laundering: Top court denies Destiny MD bail

Money laundering: Top court denies Destiny MD bail


The Appellate Division on Sunday rejected bail petitions of Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin in two money laundering cases.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, turned down the pleas after a hearing.

“The Destiny MD will have to remain in jail,” said Khurshid Alam, a counsel of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On August 20, the High Court turned down his bail petitions, prompting Rafiqul to move the apex court.

The ACC filed the money-laundering cases against Destiny-2000 chairman, managing director and 20 others. They stand accused of misappropriating Tk 3,285 crore of the investors’ money.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »