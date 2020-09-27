Papia’s Arms case: Court to deliver verdict Oct 12









A Dhaka court on Sunday set October 12 for delivering verdict in an arms case filed against Narsingdi’s expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes fixed the date after closing the law-point arguments of both sides in the case.





On June 29, investigation officer Arifuzzaman, sub-inspector of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), submitted charge sheet in the case. Charges were framed on August 23.





Twelve people were named as witnesses in the case.





Rab raided two flats belonging to Papia and Sumon on February 23, a day after arresting them at Dhaka airport.





Counterfeit notes and foreign currencies worth around Tk 2.5 lakh were seized from them.





About Tk 58 lakh was recovered from the two flats on Indira Road in Dhaka belonging to the couple and a presidential suite at a five-star hotel in the capital.





Apart from the lavish flats, Papia and her former Chhatra League leader husband own two more flats and two plots worth around Tk 2 crore in Narsingdi and a number of luxurious cars.





Three cases were filed against them – two at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Acts and another with Airport Police under the Special Powers Act-1974.





On August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Papia and her husband for embezzling Tk 6.24 crore.

Leave Your Comments