Huawei aims for robust ecosystem, solutions in APAC









Huawei has unveiled a paradigm shift for industrial digital transformation with the aim of cultivating a robust ecosystem and scenario-specific solutions for a future intelligent society in the Asia Pacific region.





The new paradigm, according to the global leading tech company revealed in Huawei Connect event, features a digital ecosystem that creates and shares value for industries with the synergy across connectivity, computing, cloud, AI and industry applications, said a release here today.





“In 2020, as 5G has been rolled out at scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, AI, computing and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for Asia Pacific’s digital transformation,” said Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific.





He said,“The synergy of the five tech domains will change all industries – whether it be transportation, finance, or energy – and create new value for our region.”





According to IDC Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide, Asia Pacific spending for digital transformation in 2019 was over US$ 380 billion, with an expected annual compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 of 17.4 percent.





Mentioning that APAC is home to some 60 percent of the world’s population and about 50 percent of global internet users, Jay said “Our region is not only leading the world’s digital innovation but also has a great opportunity to leapfrog with the synergy of these new technologies.”





Leave Your Comments