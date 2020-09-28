Diner Sheshe





"We met at university in Amsterdam. It was my first day and I was kind of lost. Oleg was the first person I met there- he was the student body president. When he spoke to me, I immediately felt that 'spark'- but all the while I was thinking, 'Shit, I'm in a hoodie!'We only got 6 months together at Uni, since he was in his final year. We only met in the dining hall or when we bumped into each other on campus.







There was always this slight flirtatiousness, but we didn't act on it. After he left university, we weren't in touch and only wished each other on birthdays. Then 5 years later, he replied to my birthday wish, and said, 'If you're ever in Amsterdam, let's get a meal.' I was in London at the time and didn't say 'yes' immediately.







He had a 'bad boy' vibe at Uni, so I made him wait for 6 months after which we finally met for dinner. I returned to London and we'd meet up every 2-3 weeks after. We'd constantly be on the phone, watch movies, or Skype- the distance made the moments we had together special. I still remember our first kiss- he was dropping me off at the train station when he pulled me towards him and kissed me.





That year on New Years Eve, at midnight, he whispered in my ear, 'I'm going to ask you to marry me this year.' I honestly thought he was just drunk; especially since he didn't bring it up after that! But he didn't need to- we knew this was it and decided to move in. On our first day at home, I remember Oleg smiling ear to ear when I was simply making a cup of coffee.





Our wedding was the perfect mix of European and Indian culture! I still remember, a few months before, my mom ran Oleg and I through all the ceremonies of an Indian wedding. When the part of the woman touching the man's feet came up, our immediate response was, 'Why just the woman?' So at the wedding, Oleg touched my feet and I, his. We even adopted each other's surnames; Oleg is Oleg Bu?ller-Khosla, and I couldn't be prouder to be Diipa Bu?ller-Khosla!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments