What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Bright sunshine". The photo has already attracted 34k viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Dashing cricketer" Tanvir Talukdar, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Sun was so bright". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very

beautiful" MD Rubel Hossin, fb











FB page World Beautiful Mosque posted a picture of a beautiful city mosque at kota in Malaysia. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Awesome!" AF Mohammad, fb

















Popular Bangaladeshi actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page. The photos have already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very nice" Amit Dutta, fb





Leave Your Comments