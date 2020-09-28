Equity in access to health service stressed

Guests attend a webinar organized by East West University on Friday. -AA





A Bangladeshi-American Professor Dr. Ruhul Abid, from Brown University, USA attended a Webinar arranged by the Department of Pharmacy, East West University (EWU) on Friday.







Dr. Abid and his non-profit organization, Health, and Education for All (HAEFA), have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Title of his presentation was "Transforming health care delivery for the underserved and displaced populations."





Dr. Abid appreciated the initiatives of the Bangladesh government in achieving many of the Millennium Development Goals. He emphasized that equity in access to health services should be ensured while pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals.





The webinar was graced by the presence of Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, EWU and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank as the Chief Guest, and Abdul Muktadir, Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.







and Suvas Singho Roy, a leading Pharmacist-journalist as Special Guests. The program was chaired by Professor Dr. Chowdhury Faiz Hossain, Chairperson of the Department of Pharmacy, EWU. Many faculty members, officials, students and alumni of EWU attended the webinar.







Leave Your Comments