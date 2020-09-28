BCL announces 48-hours ultimatum to detain rapists

Chattra League Dhaka University chapter general secretary Saddam Hussain is talking at the protest program. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) have arranged a protest rally on Sunday demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the rapist.They also declared a 48-hour ultimatum to bring the culprits behind bars. "





Otherwise we will take tougher steps like hunger strike or stalemating Dhaka," said BCL DU chapter president Sonjit Chandra Das.The demonstration took place at the foot of the anti-terror Raju Sculpture of Dhaka University campus on Sunday. More than five hundred activists joined that program.





Recently tensions are escalating as several women were raped across the country in the past week including Sylhet's Murari Chand (MC) College incident, Savar, Khagrachari, and a DU student, who filed cases against former Ducsu VP Nur and several others.





Sonjit also announced Nur as a persona-non-grata in the university campus as Nur remained silent even after two of his fellow allegedly committed rape. "There is no space for religion-based politics in Dhaka University campus," added Sonjit.







Denoting Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan as untoward too, Sonjit warned to "tackle" them on the campus. While BCL general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee condemned the procession of Chattra Adhikar Parishad of last Monday evening as it upholds the rights of rapist. Lekhak termed that movement as nasty. Chattra League protested the heinous incident on MC College of Sylhet in the first hour.







Those who committed such gruesome crime can not be a member of BCL. They do not belong to any organization, Lekhak said. President of Chattra League Al-Nahean Khan Joy urged his activist for boycotting those black sheep who committed rape.





Joy also suggested a mob beating of those culprits before handing them over them to law enforcers.Nur was acting like a clown from the very beginning. Dr Kamal Hossain offered legal advocacy to Nur even after he was charged with a rape accusation. Both of them are enemies to our country, added BCL president.





