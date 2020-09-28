20pc children still work in C'Bazar dried fish units



In Cox's Bazar, 20 per cent children are employed as laborers in the dried fish processing industry, while 62 per cent are girls and 27 per cent are boys. 41 percent of them are under 14 years of age and 59 percent are between 14 and 18 years.





This was revealed at a workshop presenting the results of research on child labor in the dried fish processing sector.

The workshop was organized by Winrock International, a US-based international development organization, on Sunday (September 27) morning in the conference room of Arunodaya School, run by the Cox's Bazar district administration. It was reported that out of 14,037 people studied, 73 percent were males.







The remaining 18 percent are female workers. Of the 561 dried fish processing units, 23 percent are large, 53percent medium and 24percent small. Of the six processing factories in the district, the highest 92.8 per cent are in Nazirartek in Cox's Bazar district.





Among the rest, 2.6 percent are in Sadar'sChaufaldandi, 2.1percent in Sonadia, 1.1percent in Khurushkul, 0.9percent in Thakurtala and 0.5percent in Maheshkhali'sGhatibhanga. The latest study on workers under the age of 18 was conducted in 2010 by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. According to a study by Winrock International, 92 percent of child laborers are Bangladeshis and 6 percent are Rohingya. Moreover, 75 percent of child laborers are deprived of education.





Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Md. Shahjahan Ali was the chief guest at the workshop. He said the dried fish sector is one of the driving forces of Cox's Bazar's economy. This sector of potential needs to be taken further. That is why this research will help the government in many ways in the future to eliminate child labor from this industry.





Md. Shahjahan Ali said, I am working in the light of the demand of Cox's Bazar. For that, many government and non-government organizations are playing admirable roles. Representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations participated in the workshop organized by Winrock International's Climb Project in the hope of a child labor free dry goods sector.





Project Director AHM Zaman Khan gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the workshop of the US-based international organization. Dr. Mohammad Abul Hossain, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Chittagong, presented the research work in the workshop conducted by Md. Tanvir Sharif, Capacity Development Specialist, Climb Project, Winrock International.





