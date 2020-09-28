Sonali Bank achieves closing year-end process in 8 hours



Sonali Bank Limited powered by Sonali Intellect Limited, a leading financial technology solution provider in Bangladesh, achieved a major milestone by closing year-end process in eight hours.







It has also achieved the bank closing year-end process in 8 hours record for a bank. Sonali Intellect is handling total 20,891,593 customers with 19,273,607 accounts, completed last year end at 08 hours 17 minutes while it was 11 hours 28 minutes in 2018.







Sonali Intellect Limited has transformed Sonali Bank's traditional banking services from different vendor's stand alone platform to a centrally controlled Intellect Core Banking platform and delivering International standard banking services to its customers with Zero downtime.







Sonali Intellect Limited is a leading vendor in the BFSI space that has a local development center in Bangladesh that brings the state-of-the-art global financial technology to Bangladesh market. Intellect CBS has been made Bangladesh ready completely through its local development and support center.



