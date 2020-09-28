Urban and Rural Situation during COVID -19



We are living in a pandemic situation. The 2ND Week of March, COVID-19 had outbreak in Bangladesh. After the 4 months lockdown, government is trying to open the workplaces and shops with limited. The after 1 month later, they allowed opening all the workplaces with safety rules of health. But, the people didn't obey the rules. As a result, the risk of spreading COVID-19 is increasing day by day. About one third of people in Bangladesh are obeying the safety rules of health. I want to describe the situation in to two areas. One is Urban, other one is Rural.



URBAN: Urban means characteristic of a town/ city. In Bangladesh, About half of the people in urban areas are very aware about the rules. Sometimes, they wear mask outside of the house or in the working places. Even Rickshaw puller also are wearing mask. We know that Bangladesh is a small country. That's why; some places can't go with social distance. If they didn't maintain social distance, the risk of COVID-19 is very high. Hotel and restaurant didn't pay attention about the social distance. Moreover, some offices and government institution can't allow people without mask. It is a very good decision for this kind of places.



RURAL: Rural means characteristic of a village. Rural area people are not aware about the safety rules of health. They are roaming outside without masks. Even, they are not maintaining the social distance. It will be a major problem in this kind of area. Few people of rural area are wearing the masks. Some villagers stated, "There is no corona in Bangladesh. Why we should wear mask?" The government official warned them to wear the mask. But, people didn't pay any attention. It will bring fallen, if they can't obey the rules.







In my opinion, government should issue another lockdown. Moreover, they should enforce the people to obey the safety rules of health. Otherwise, it could be worse for the Bangladesh.





In conclusion we can say that, if we follow or obey the safety rules of health, we can fight against this natural disaster.







Musabbir Uddin is a student of Cambrian School & College.ID: CHSB 180074







Leave Your Comments