BFF issues legal notice against social media trolls



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has issued a legal notice against social media trolls by unnamed social individuals and groups.The legal notice, issued by BFF's legal adviser and Supreme Court advocate MH Tanvir, says different quarters using various platforms of social media used to ridicule and criticize the game's local governing body ahead of its elections on October 3, reports agency.







The activities aimed at embellishing the image of BFF started on September 9 on the comments section of a Facebook post of BFF regarding the upcoming elections, the notice read.







The much-awaited BFF election and congress will be held on October 3 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital. The 139 councillors will be able to exercise their franchise to form the 21-member BFF executive committee, including President, Senior Vice-President, Four Vice Presidents and fifteen members.

Leave Your Comments