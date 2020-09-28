Former Indian minister Jaswant Singh dies



Former Indian minister Jaswant Singh, a close aide of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died on Sunday morning in Delhi. He was 82.Jaswant Singh, who was from Rajasthan, had served as India's foreign minister, defense minister and finance minister.







Singh, who studied in Ajmer's Mayo College, was an officer in the Indian Army in the 1950s and 60s, but he later resigned to pursue a career in politics. He was one of the longest serving parliamentarians in the country, reports NDTV. He died today at 6:55am after a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research & Referral) where he was admitted in June. "





It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Honorable Major Jaswant Singh (Retired), former Cabinet Minister of government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," a statement from the hospital said.





"Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away at 0655 hours on 27 Sep 2020. His COVID status is negative," it further said.





In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the seasoned leader "served our nation diligently first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics." "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics.







During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi's tweet read.Jaswant Singh is remembered for taking crucial steps to stabilize the Indian economy during his stint as a finance minister. He was the foreign minister when India undertook the nuclear tests in May 1998.





"His other initiatives included the Lahore-Delhi Bus Journey in 1999, the unfreezing of relations and the launching of bilateral security dialogues with People's Republic of China and the launching of bilateral security dialogues with that country, and steering the 50-day Indo-Pak Kargil War to a successful conclusion."







according to his profile on the official website of Switzerland-based non-profit Global Leaders Foundation.Many on social media, including Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh, BJP leader Ram Maddhav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted condolences.







"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," Rajnath Singh tweeted.





