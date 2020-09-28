BAF Air Defence Exercise 'ADEX-2020-2' held



Air Defence Exercise titled 'ADEX-2020-2' of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Bogura districts on Sunday.The aim of this exercise is to assess and evaluate the efficiency and capability of BAF Air Defence and identify the weaknesses and draw lessons for further improvement in air defence system.







As a part of the exercise, the pilots of the BAF practiced different air combat maneuvers and tactics including attack and interception by the fighter aircraft, surveillance from the air to the enemy attacking area, protecting Air Bases, transporting weapons and special operations, says a press release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR), reports UNB.





All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, radar squadrons and air defence missile units participated in the exercise. Operational activities were conducted in the extended boundaries of the Air Defense Identification Zone for the first time through this exercise.The exercise will help to identify the limitations and draw appropriate lessons for improvement in future.







Theparticipation of all manpower and material of BAF in this exercise will also be more effective in strengthening air defence capability of Bangladesh.It is mentionable that, Bangladesh Navy (BN) also participated in the exercise in limited scale to make the exercise more effective and realistic.





