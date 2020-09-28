LDA threatens to besiege PMO over jute-mill closure

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) demonstrates outside the National Press Club in the city on Sunday in protest against the shutdown of state-owned jute mills. -Agency



The Left Democratic Alliance, a platform of eight leftist parties, has threatened to besiege the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on October 5 in protest against the shutdown of state-owned jute mills.Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD) General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Feroz, coordinator of the LDA, made the announcement during a protest program outside the Secretariat in the city on Sunday.





Earlier on Sunday, the protesters demonstrated outside the National Press Club and were on their way to the jute ministry when the police intervened at Zero Point. Leaders of the alliance called on the government to reopen the state-owned jute mills after modernizing the factories instead of operating them under a public-private partnership model.





They also urged the authorities to put an end to the corruptionroiling the jute sector while imposing a minimum wage structure at all government and private factories.The LDA will stage a blockade outside the PMO unless the demands are met, warned Bazlur. The alliance has already staged protests outside the deputy commissioners' offices in different districts, he said.







The government announced plans to shut down production at all 26 state-owned jute mills in July and switch to a public-private partnership model in a bid to modernize the flagging sector.The decision aroused widespread concern as it meant about 25,000 workers would be sent into an early retirement in a precarious economic climate induced by the coronavirus pandemic.









