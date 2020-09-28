'Digitalization ensures transparency of services'



It is easy to ensure transparency and accountability of government services through digitalization, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.





She was virtually addressing as the chief guest the inauguration of MyGov, a program for providing 130 services from a single platform of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) marking the Mujib Borsho on Sunday.







Dipu Moni said, "It will be wrong to say that services of the government have reached the doorsteps of people by dint of digitalization. Today, the services are in the hands of people."





State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Secretary for Information and Communication Technology NM Ziaul Alam, Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, Prof Syed Golam Farooqwere also joined on the occasion. The program was conducted by Shahedul Kabir, Director Administration, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.







