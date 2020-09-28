CPC greets Hasina on her birthday



The Communist Party of China (CPC) has greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her 74th birthday.The CPC wished the prime minister on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday in a letter signed by Song Tao, Minister of International Department of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China."





As a senior political leader of great stature, your contribution has been significant to both the national development of Bangladesh and the promotion of China-Bangladesh relations," reads the letter.





The letter reads, "With your care and support, the Bangladesh Awami League and the CPC have deepened their relations through productive cooperation, providing important political guidance on the development of China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation."





