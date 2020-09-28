BNP denounces MC College incident



BNP on Sunday strongly denounced the incident of 'gang-rape' in a dormitory of MC College in Sylhet.At a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan Office, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The incident at Sylhet MC College is horrific and shocking. It exposed the real scenario of the country where no one has any security now. A lawlessness and anarchic situation created by Awami League is now prevailing in the country."







"We strongly condemn this (rape) incident. We demand immediate arrest of the offenders of Chhatra League and put them under the law," he further said.A 19-year-old married girl was reportedly raped by a group of youths in a dormitory of Sylhet MC College on Friday night. The rapists violated the girl around 7pm after tying up her husband in a room of the hostel.





Fakhrul said rape incidents marked a sharp rise since Awami League came to power. "The nation never witnessed such a rise in rape incidents in the past. It's the most shameful matter that the leaders of the student body of an old party like Awami League have involvement with all these incidents."







