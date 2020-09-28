AG Mahbubey Alam dies



Attorney General Mahbubey Alam passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday evening after suffering from COVID-19. He was 71.He breathed his last at 7:25pm while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital, according to family sources.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Mahbubey Alam. They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and offered sympathies to the grieving family. Mahbubey Alam was hospitalized with high fever on September 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19.



