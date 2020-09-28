'Closure of educational institutions likely to be extended'



The educational institutions across the country are likely to remain shut for more days as a favorable environment has not been created yet to reopen those. But no concrete decision has been made on the duration of the closure of educational institutions, said an official of the Education Ministry, reports UNB.





When asked, Akram Al-Hossain, senior secretary to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, said no decision was taken on extension of holidays. "The decision will be made in accordance with the suggestion of the technical committee and in consultation with the Education Ministry," he added.





The government announced general holidays in late March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and shut all educational institutions. Although the official activities were gradually restored, educational institutions have not been reopened. The previously announced closure of educational institutions is scheduled to end on October 3.





Leave Your Comments