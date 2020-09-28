'Three million Uyghurs detained in concentration camps by Beijing'



More than three million Uyghurs are detained in concentration camps because of their ethnic identity. Millions more are treated as slaves in factories across China. The Chinese regime has once again normalized and glorified slavery in the modern age, claims Rushan Abbas, Founder and Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs, reports Economic Times.



Much of the world's cotton comes with a cost much higher than what the literal price might indicate. Because much of the world's cotton comes complicit with active genocide. It is hard to see beauty when the strands that make up the picture come from the blood, sweat, tears, and death of the Uyghur people," Abbas wrote in a special report for UK-based Asian Lite International.







Much of the world's cotton comes with a cost much higher than what the literal price might indicate. Because much of the world's cotton comes complicit with active genocide. It is hard to see beauty when the strands that make up the picture come from the blood, sweat, tears, and death of the Uyghur people," Abbas wrote in a special report for UK-based Asian Lite International.





"September this year marks two years of my sister, Dr. Gulshan Abbas's abduction by the Chinese government. She was taken because of my activism here in America. It pains me to even think that a medical doctor is held in a labor facility forced to make these products for these globally renowned companies," according to Abbas."…The US government and civil society must let companies know that backing the 2022 Olympics is more than being a bystander to China's genocide, its supporting it.







This should lead some global companies to retreat from sponsoring Beijing 2022. The dignity of the international community and the principles of the IOC are being tested. While undermining the rule of law and international norms, China is the last country in the world fit to carry on the Olympic legacy and host the international games," the activist emphasized.





"The IOC must acknowledge that moving forward with Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is complicit with genocide. The IOC claims it received assurances from Chinese government authorities "that the principles of the Olympic Charter will be respected in the context of the Games".





?Should we believe the killer's testimony in spite of the evidence against him? Sadly, we are going to see a repeat of the 1936 Munich Olympics when Adolf Hitler announced the opening of the Olympic games while running a holocaust if there is not tangible action to stop it.







Chinese officials carry out genocide while they hide their money in overseas investments. Uyghurs should not merely become human collateral for short-term politics and economic benefits for some countries!""…At present, China is testing medications and vaccines on Uyghurs in East Turkistan and they are being used as guinea pigs to test treatments.







China is concurrently waging its unrelenting war on religion, silencing the call to prayer, and in East Turkistan, forbidding Uyghurs from fasting during Ramadan, outlawing Muslim names for children, and even forcing Uyghurs to drink alcohol and eat pork to pass a test confirming they are not religious. They are even rewriting the Bible and the Holy Qur'an."





"Our religion is being stigmatized and our ethnicity is being demonized. China outlawed all normal religious practices as "illegal religious activities". The Mosques have been turned into karaoke bars and restaurants. The CCP has sent party cadres to live with families and "supervise" them under the euphemistically descriptive term, "double relative program". For many of these women whose husbands are in the camps, the cadre may even sleep in their bed.





This leaves them subject to sexual abuse. Many are forced into marriages with Han Chinese men. This is nothing short of government-sponsored mass rape. And most appalling of all, women are forcibly having contraceptive devices inserted, receive forced abortions, and are being forcibly sterilized. This is genocide."











