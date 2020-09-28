Sheikh Hasina: The leader who never turns back

This photograph shows Sheikh Hasina in the embrace of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -File photo





Bangladesh has made a great deal of progress with all parameters under the outstanding leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Socio-economic growth, agricultural development, women empowerment and infrastructural advancement all over the country have amazed everyone.







Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of democracy and a sign of hope for the people of Bangladesh. She is one of the global leaders who never turn back in the middle of adversities.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought us independence through his uncompromising struggle.







He envisioned dreams for a prosperous Bangladesh where people of all walks of life would be able to live in harmony. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making the best of her efforts to materialize the intentions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by implementing Vision 2021 and Vision 2041. Sheikh Hasina's endeavors have transformed Bangladesh into a development role model.



The entire world now views Bangladesh as one of the most prospective countries of the present time. Bangladesh has also graduated from the least developed countries (LDC). Per capita income of Bangladeshi people has crossed 2000 dollars which was below one thousand dollars a few years back.







Widespread electrification and digital technologies have expedited and broadly facilitated the life of general people across Bangladesh. This is how we are moving towards the Golden Bengal that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had visualized.





Sheikh Hasina miraculously survived during the Liberation War of 1971 and during the tragic assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Sheikh Hasina got political asylum in India through the favour of former Indian Premier Indira Gandhi for several years. Sheikh Hasina came back to Dhaka on 17 May 1981 as the president of Awami League. Since then she has been shouldering the mammoth responsibility of eradicating the pains and perils of her country's people.





Sheikh Hasina was about to get killed on August 21 in 2004 when there was a grenade attack on her during a mass gathering. Dozens of Awami League leaders and activists were killed through that heinous attack. Sheikh Hasina was also imprisoned during the caretaker regime of 2007-2008.





Awami League achieved a landslide victory in the election of 2008 and came back to power in early January of 2009. Sheikh Hasina once again became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Since then Sheikh Hasina has been conducting the development process of the country with political sagacity, far-sight and efficiency.





During the reign of Hussain Muhammad Ershad, police opened fire on a rally of Awami League at Laldighi in Chittagong on 24 January 1988. Sheikh Hasina was present over there at that time. Around 30 people got killed in that shooting by police force.





Sheikh Hasina has been able to turn around the wheels of the fortune of the country's people since she took over the charge of Prime Minister in 2009. Bangladesh has achieved the highest level of socio-economic development during last several years under the premiership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh's growth rate has escalated from 5.05% to 8.2% during these years. Inflation has gone down from 12.3% to 7.5%. Electricity generation capacity has increased from 5, 000 megawatt to 18, 000 megawatt plus.





With the increase of export and remittance, foreign currency reserve has gone up from 7.4 billion dollars to approximately 39 billion dollars. Ten taka bank accounts for farmers, school banking for children, agricultural loans, small and medium enterprises loans, agent banking, mobile banking etcetera have broadly upgraded people's economic status. The base of the economic pyramid has indeed become very strong during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina's government.





Poverty has been eradicated comprehensively while average longevity has also increased to 72 years. A lot of dynamism has been added to rural economy which has expanded the domestic market. Number of people belonging to middle and upper classes has increased too. A number of initiatives have been taken up by the government for people's social protection. Everybody knows about Sheikh Hasina's dedication towards the ordinary masses.





It has become a glorious chapter in history how Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sustained crores of people with food and other necessary requisites during the severe flood of 1998. Sheikh Hasina's humanitarian approach has been reflected through the accommodation of over one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in 2017 who moved into Bangladesh to escape ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.





Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi extended her helping hands to the refugees from Bangladesh during 1971. In the same way Sheikh Hasina has exhibited her philanthropic mindset by sheltering over one million Rohingyas on the soil of Bangladesh.











Sheikh Hasina is seen in this picture with indisputable African leader Nelson Mandela who visited Bangladesh in 1997 to celebrate Bangladesh's 25th year of independence. -Collected







The entire world has admired Sheikh Hasina's role over the Rohingya crisis. She has gained a number of awards from different international platforms including the United Nations. Sheikh Hasina has received D-Lit titles from different prestigious foreign universities as well. Her awards include Mother of Humanity, Planet 50-50 Champion Prize, Agent of Change Award, the Ceres Medal, UNESCO Peace Tree Award, Pearl S. Buck Award and many more.





Awami League lost the election of 1991 by a very slim margin. However, Awami League came back to power by a landslide victory in the election of 1996 under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Awami League won the elections of 2008, 2014 and 2018 too for which credit goes to Sheikh Hasina's advanced political deliberations.





Undoubtedly, Bangladesh has been moving faster towards the sustainable development goals under the firm leadership of Bangabandhu's dexterous daughter Sheikh Hasina. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has meanwhile unveiled the Delta Plan 2100 which is a one hundred years development strategy for Bangladesh.







Sheikh Hasina intends to transform Bangladesh into a prosperous country by 2041. All this indicates how visionary a leader she is. Bangladesh succeeded to achieve all the targets of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and now moving forward at a sound pace to obtain the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.





Sheikh Hasina successfully carried out the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Treaty (CHTPT) in 1997. She deserves Nobel Peace Prize for her contribution towards the Rohingya issue and CHTPT. Nobel Peace Prizes have come under controversy for several reasons. Nobel Prize was awarded to Andre Sakharov which turned out to be ridiculous. Sheikh Hasina also demonstrated for the release of Nelson Mandela while he was in jail.





Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat visited Bangladesh in 1997 to celebrate the 25th year of Bangladesh's independence. Nelson Mandela said at that time, "I have come to Bangladesh to pay homage to a nation that has fought for its sovereignty.







Celebrating this blood-soaked independence, I am here to say today that escaping the clutches of oppression and autocratic rule is never easy. I have deep respect for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Standing in this great country today, I also want to be a friend of Bangladesh. While Bangladesh celebrated its independence, our democracy was in its infancy. We were just crawling from the darkness of racism towards the light of freedom."





Nelson Mandela highly admired Sheikh Hasina's political wisdom and her capability to serve the people of Bangladesh and to overcome all ups and downs in her political career.Sheikh Hasina played a monumental role in making 21st February the International Mother Language Day. She made vital efforts to this end as a result of which UNESCO recognized 21st February as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November 1999.





Barack Obama expressed surprise after he was awarded Nobel Peace Prize. Bob Dylan was a singer but he was awarded Nobel Prize for literature which astounded him. It was not certain whether Bob Dylan would receive the prize. However, at last he accepted the award. So, the Nobel Prize Committee should work more sensibly and should accord the prizes to the people who really deserve it.





All the patriotic people of Bangladesh love Sheikh Hasina and all the time pray for her safety and good health.Most of the intellectuals and academic scholars support Awami League. Sheikh Hasina has all along pushed forward the country in cultural terms too. Eminent singers like Rezwana Chowdhury Bonna, Mahadeb Ghose, Aditi Mohsin, Saadi Muhammad and some other song artistes who sing Rabindranath Tagore's songs have received patronage from Sheikh Hasina.





We still remember the gruesome bomb attack on Ramna Batamul in 2001. The attack on Udichi cultural activists is still glaring in our memory. Radical groups and fundamentalist quarters are responsible for these assaults. Even till now radical political platforms do not show respect to the national anthem and national flag of Bangladesh.





They do not believe in manmade laws. They want Bangladesh to be run by Islamic rules. This contradicts with the secular status of the country. These fanatical parties even speak against Bengali heritage including Pahela Baishakh. This phenomenon does not match the four pillars of our constitution which are secularism, socialism, democracy and Bengali nationalism.





During the anti-autocratic movement of 1980s, three political groups agitated against the then dictatorship. Sheikh Hasina headed the 14-party alliance. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat and Muslim League framed a 7-party alliance while a 5-party alliance consisted of Workers' Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).Sheikh Hasina and comrade Farhad together spearheaded the cultural growth of the country.







The 14-party alliance led by Sheikh Hasina was the most culturally motivated one. Sheikh Hasina extended support to Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee who staged demonstrations seeking the prosecution of war criminals who committed war crimes during the Liberation War of 1971.







Sheikh Hasina is round the clock occupied with thoughts and concern over the welfare of the masses. She said, "What people want is their basic needs. So I'm trying to help people ensure their basic needs: that means food security, healthcare, education, and job opportunity and a better life."





The people of Bangladesh have full confidence on Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh will continue to rise incessantly as long as Sheikh Hasina holds the helm of the country. I offer my best wishes on Sheikh Hasina's birthday for her long, healthy and successful life.







The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.





