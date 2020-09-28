PM for better co-op with neighbors

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at latter's official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on the need for better cooperation with neighboring countries for the welfare of people of this region.She said this when outgoing Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.





After the call on, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed journalists. Sheikh Hasina said, "Our foreign policy is 'friendship to all, malice to none'. We always stress better cooperation with neighboring countries and development of people of this region.''







''Neighboring nations can use Bangladesh's Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur Airports for their convenience,'' she added. Sheikh Hasina recalled India's contributions to Bangladesh's great Liberation War in 1971 and said, ''People of India and its all political parties had extended spontaneous support to Bangladesh's Liberation War; and similarly they supported the historic land boundary agreement with us.''





PM's Press Secretary also came up with the information that the head of Bangladesh government and the Indian High Commissioner discussed various issues including the Covid-19 situation and the Rohingya crisis.





Riva Ganguly Das appreciated the steps taken by Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to tackle the pandemic and said that the two countries have been working together to combat the deadly pathogen. The outgoing Indian envoy praised Bangladesh's economic development amid the coronavirus fallout.





Responding to Riva Ganguly's appreciation, Sheikh Hasina said that the people of all walks of life and professions have been working together against the backdrop of this crisis.The High Commissioner handed over a letter, from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Sheikh Hasina in which the Indian head of the government greeted his Bangladesh counterpart on her 74th birthday, to be celebrated today.





Wishing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, Narendra Modi wrote, "Your visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieved immense social and economic transformation and equally your contribution to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive."





Modi wished Hasina good health and happiness and many more years in the service of people of Bangladesh.Riva Ganguly too wished the Prime Minister on the occasion.Sheikh Hasina thanked Narendra Modi and Riva Ganguly for greeting her on the auspicious moment, PM's Press Secretary added.The Indian High Commissioner let the Prime Minister know that the Foreign Ministers of the two countries are likely to sit together virtually tomorrow (Tuesday).





