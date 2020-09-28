Global Covid-19 caseload surpasses 32.9 million: JHU









Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world with more than 32.9 million confirmed cases globally.





According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total caseload reached 32,977,556 as of Monday morning.





Besides, the fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded over 996,000 which emerged nine months ago in China.





The United States has the highest death toll with 204,750 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.





Besides, the number of coronavirus infections in the United States has topped seven million, according to JHU's latest data.





The total number of confirmed cases in India, the second worst virus-hit country, is inching towards the 6-million mark.





As many as 88,600 new cases and 1,124 deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.





The nearly 1 million deaths attributed to the coronavirus in nine months are far more than the 690,000 from AIDS or the 400,000 from malaria in all of 2019. They are trending just behind the 1.5 million from tuberculosis, reports AP.





Meanwhile, several European countries are recording a rising number of daily cases amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.





A number of European countries have re-imposed lockdowns and other restrictions in their worst-affected regions, and there have been fresh appeals for people to wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules.





How did coronavirus spread?





The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.





The outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020. Later, WHO declared a global pandemic on 11 March.





A pandemic is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.





Europe and North America saw their first major outbreaks in April but as they began to ease, Latin America and Asia started seeing cases spike.





Governments across the world have been forced to limit public movement and close businesses and venues in a bid to slow the spread of the virus which had a devastating impact on the global economy.





Damage to the world's major economies is four times worse than the 2009 global financial crisis, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reports BBC.





Meanwhile, the United Nations has said that up to 265 million people could face starvation by the end of the year because of the impact of Covid-19.





Coronavirus Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh recorded 216 Covid-related deaths on the 39th epidemiological week till Sunday morning.





The country, by the time, saw 32 more deaths, 1,275 new cases and 1,714 recoveries from Covid-19 in 24 hours.





So far, 5,161 people died due to the deadly disease, according to an official release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





With the latest figure, the number of total cases rose to 3,59,148, which is 18.81 percent of the total tested population.

