Mahbubey Alam’s namaj-e-janaza held









The namaj-e-janaza of Attorney General Mahbubey Alam was held on the Supreme Court premises on Monday morning.





His body was taken there around 11am and the namaj-e-janaza was held at 11:30am.





Law Minister Anisul Huq, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam among others attended the janaza.





The attorney general will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in the afternoon.





Mahbubey Alam, who had been suffering from Covid-19, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday evening at the age of 71.





The attorney general, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) breathed his last at 7:25pm, his son Sumon Mahbub said in a Facebook post.





He was hospitalised with high fever on September 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19.





The AG was taken to the ICU on September 18.





He was the longest serving attorney general of the country, and played a vital role as the chief lawyer of the state in dealing with the landmark cases related to war crimes and crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Tribunal.

