Kurigram flood situation worsens









Heavy rains and upstream water are worsening the flood situation in Kurigram inundating cropland, houses and cutting off road communication affecting thousands of people.





Shamsuddin Mia, the acting director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), said 17,135 hectares of cropland containing Ropa Aman, peanuts, and vegetables, among others, went under water in the district.





Hundreds of hectares of vegetable fields in Mughalbasa, Holokhana, Kanthalbari, Rajarhat, Chinai, Mirerbari, Mahidhar, Debalaya and Naodanga and Shimulbari unions of Fulbari upazila of Kurigram Sadar submerged after heavy rains.





Meanwhile, the people of the char areas in the district are in dire straits due to a fodder crisis amid the flood as the grazing fields are under water. Now, cattle owners are in trouble as the price of hay has doubled.





The flood also affected travel and transportation of goods with the roads under water making it difficult to reach some areas.





Besides, erosion is taking place in different areas near the Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers.





Erosion continues at 67 points in the district.





Dharla was flowing at 35cm above the danger level at Kurigram Bridge Point on Monday morning. However, other rivers including Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dudhkumar are flowing below the danger mark.





Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said water levels in other rivers, including Dharla, would rise further in a couple of days.





“There’s no fear of major floods,” he added.

