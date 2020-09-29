Published:  12:20 AM, 29 September 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe

"My mom passed away when I was 2- Dad told me that she had a cardiac arrest. Then on, it was just me, dad and Dadi. Dad would take me to his shop; we would be together all day. I don't remember much of it now but I can say this for sure- I didn't miss having a Mom; Dad was always there.  After I started school, he'd wake up at 5 AM, make my favorite idlis for breakfast, pack my lunch and drop me to school.

While returning from school, my bus would pass by dad's store- my friends and I would wave at him. He'd then get on his bike and follow the bus home-We'd eat lunch together. In the evenings, he'd study with me and put me to sleep before running household errands.  It was only when I grew older that I fully understood the sacrifices he'd made to be with me full-time. While my friends would bring chips and biscuits in their tiffins, I'd have a healthy hara-bhara lunch.

I once overheard him telling his friend that he'd downsized his business to be with me.  He'd have important clients wait if they interrupted our dinner; he'd be the first to show up for my fancy dress competitions- I was his priority. Whenever I had to write 'late' before my mom's name in any school form, I'd cry but Dad would console me, 'I'll always be with you.

During my 10th summer vacations, while I was cleaning, I found mom's death certificate- I was shocked to discover that she had committed suicide. I confronted Dad; he burst into tears- 'How could I have even explained this to you?' That confrontation became a cathartic experience for both of us; we hugged and wept. I wanted to know more and dad gave me every little detail- it only made our bond stronger.

  Dad knows how to make me laugh when I'm upset- he'd make my favourite bread pizzas and chocolate cake. We're both big Bollywood buffs; we'd be at the theatre every Friday night. Even when I got admission in Mithibai, we celebrated by watching Lagaan at Chandan! All my life, Dad has made sacrifices for my happiness- when I needed INR 55,000 to pay the first installment for my MBA, he sold his only gold chain for me.

Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »