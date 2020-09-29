Diner Sheshe





"My mom passed away when I was 2- Dad told me that she had a cardiac arrest. Then on, it was just me, dad and Dadi. Dad would take me to his shop; we would be together all day. I don't remember much of it now but I can say this for sure- I didn't miss having a Mom; Dad was always there. After I started school, he'd wake up at 5 AM, make my favorite idlis for breakfast, pack my lunch and drop me to school.







While returning from school, my bus would pass by dad's store- my friends and I would wave at him. He'd then get on his bike and follow the bus home-We'd eat lunch together. In the evenings, he'd study with me and put me to sleep before running household errands. It was only when I grew older that I fully understood the sacrifices he'd made to be with me full-time. While my friends would bring chips and biscuits in their tiffins, I'd have a healthy hara-bhara lunch.





I once overheard him telling his friend that he'd downsized his business to be with me. He'd have important clients wait if they interrupted our dinner; he'd be the first to show up for my fancy dress competitions- I was his priority. Whenever I had to write 'late' before my mom's name in any school form, I'd cry but Dad would console me, 'I'll always be with you.





During my 10th summer vacations, while I was cleaning, I found mom's death certificate- I was shocked to discover that she had committed suicide. I confronted Dad; he burst into tears- 'How could I have even explained this to you?' That confrontation became a cathartic experience for both of us; we hugged and wept. I wanted to know more and dad gave me every little detail- it only made our bond stronger.





Dad knows how to make me laugh when I'm upset- he'd make my favourite bread pizzas and chocolate cake. We're both big Bollywood buffs; we'd be at the theatre every Friday night. Even when I got admission in Mithibai, we celebrated by watching Lagaan at Chandan! All my life, Dad has made sacrifices for my happiness- when I needed INR 55,000 to pay the first installment for my MBA, he sold his only gold chain for me.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





