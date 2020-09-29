What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star all rounder cricketer Sakib Al Hasan posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Mind blowing picture!" Goswami Ashim, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Afran Nisho shared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Ali Hossain, fb











Facebook user Sunit Biswas posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "So beautiful view!" Sujit Roy, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Sabnam Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many Fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Babul Mia, fb





Leave Your Comments