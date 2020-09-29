Palak plants saplings in JS premises

Zunaid Ahmed Palak planting saplings in the JS premises on Monday. -AA



State Minister for Information and Comm-unication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Monday planted saplings on the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises. Noting that Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world due to global climate change, Palak said the importance of trees is immense in having a positive impact on climate change.







As part of the program of planting one crore saplings announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, saplings of various trees are being planted in the Parliament building area at the initiative of the Speaker of Parliament.





Leave Your Comments