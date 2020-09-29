Dhaka WASA again: Need for review with further objectivity and reason





There have been different views with regard to the role of Dhaka WASA and performance of its current MD and CEO. A few days back in an article I highlighted the operational efficiency the institution achieved so far in terms of its technical requirements, program expansion and upgradation, and improved quality of services. The points I gave in my previous article are based on review of Dhaka WASA's work and it's accomplishments - undertaken both internally and externally. Even development partners have given extensive assessment on Dhaka WASA's "turnabout" towards overall efficiency. Dhaka WASA has been termed as a "model utility service institution" and Development Partners (DP)s advised Dhaka WASA to share it's success stories with similar public utility institutions in the South Asia region and beyond.





Opinions may vary. Analysts may have different range of impressions and perspectives in assessing performance of institutions, especially service sector and utility institutions. While anybody reserves the right to present their views, it is certainly logical to present views based on accurate and credible information and objective assessment. In this context, as an independent observer, I was quite disappointed to see some reports and observations on Dhaka WASA and it's current MD and CEO. It seems these unduly harsh views are based on inadequacies in information and stereotyped outlook, and negates the significant progress Dhaka WASA has achieved in the past ten years.





We are not aware whether these are based just on impression or due to lack of adequate knowledge on how a service utility institution overcomes challenges, steers critical stages for improvements and moves towards functional and operational efficiency. The fact of the matter is that we should not lose sight of objectivity and reason in presenting our views. I am not confirming Dhaka WASA has all success and no failures. What I am trying to emphasize here is the institution and it's MD & CEO has been working with commitment and professionalism over the past ten years. Their overall performance confirms the institution has come a long way.







If criticisms relating to deficiencies need to be highlighted, specific views need to be presented so that these concerns can be addressed and improvements made accordingly. I am aware the MD & CEO and the Dhaka WASA Management welcomes constructive criticism and does not hesitate in taking appropriate actions to better achieve their targeted objectives for high-quality outputs and improved service delivery. I also had the opportunity to interact with some multilateral and bilateral Development Partners on the work of Dhaka WASA, and these international organizations strongly feel there are concrete evidences of Dhaka WASA's success.





The institution has gone through a transition towards higher efficiency through wider accountability and broader reach-out. Dhaka WASA has been able to position itself as sufficiently capable to add value through it's work and meet the expectations of it's clients. Some South Asian and Southeast Asian countries have expressed through bilateral and multilateral channels, to include Dhaka WASA as one of the sources of "best practices" for better attainment of respective organizational objectives. These institutions are undertaking training programs, with a view to learning and benefitting from Dhaka WASA's knowledge-driven outputs and operational advancements since 2019.





Apart from the professional insights reflected above, I was surprised to see blames put on the current MD and CEO for reasons that are neither clear nor transparent. Such attitude does not serve any fruitful purpose and is not acceptable to stakeholders and clients. Several professionals living at home or abroad would agree with me the current MD and CEO of Dhaka WASA is trying his best to carry Dhaka WASA forward. He was selected from the market through open competitive process based on his merit and skills. He left his previous assignment abroad in 2009 and since then he has been working in his current position with sincerest efforts and due diligence. I am informed the MD & CEO Dhaka WASA blends his enriched professional background and experience with frank and bold approach - that well reflects his remarkable professionalism and integrity.





This MD & CEO and his team demonstrated their skills and competencies in efficient implementation of targeted programs to carry the institution forward. They have presented evidence of ensuring full compliance with relevant rules and procedures, so that public interests are best served. It may be relevant to add here the MD and CEO Dhaka WASA was one of the pioneers of "Paribesh Andolon" and has significant contribution to different aspects of social and economic progress even long before he joined Dhaka WASA.





There has been criticism that the current MD and CEO Dhaka WASA have been in his current position for 10 years. In fact his extensions are based on recommendations of the WASA Board and subsequent review and decisions of the supervisory authorities. There are quite a number of institutions both in public and private sector where Corporate Heads are required to stay for few subsequent terms covering a long period. This is not an unknown practice for institutions in several countries. It is true nobody is indispensable. However some Corporate leaders with creative and enterprising approach and ability to deliver are required to stay in for longer periods to strengthen linkages between output components in the medium-term and to build required infrastructure for program sustainability.







I expect Dhaka WASA will build up further on its gains and continue to deliver with greater efficiency in the times ahead.



The writer is an economist and a governance specialist.

