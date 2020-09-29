BUP mourns death of Mahbubey Alam



Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has expressed deep grief over the death of Attorney General Mahbubey Alam. In a condolence message, BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, SBP, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD said that his death caused irreparable damage to the legal arena in Bangladesh.





All the teachers, officers and students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) are deeply saddened by his death and wish the forgiveness of his departed soul.







Attorney General Mahbubey Alam breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday. He was 71 years old at the time of his death. Mahbubey Alam was a renowned jurist and he performed important duties of the state with utmost honesty and devotion.





