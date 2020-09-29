BAF Golden Jubilee countdown inaugurated

Bangladesh Air Force inaugurated a countdown ceremony to celebrate the 50thanniversary of its establishment on 28 September 2021. -ISPR



Bangladesh Air Force is going to celebrate the 50thanniversary of its establishment on 28 September 2021. In this regard, a countdown ceremony was organized to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Air Force on Monday at BAF Shaheen Hall in city's Tejgaon area.





Minister of the Ministry of War of Liberation Affairs A K M Mozammel Haque, MP, inaugurated the countdown ceremony as the chief guest. He also unveiled two commemorative stamps at that time.







Earlier, on the arrival of the Chief Guest at the venue, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc welcomed him. It may be mentioned that Bangladesh Air Force will carry out various activities throughout the year to celebrate the Golden Jubilee through this countdown program.



The chief guest paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the beginning of his speech. He also paid his deepest respects to all the martyrs of the liberation war including Bir Sreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman.







He also prayed for the salvation of their departed souls and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the martyrs. He added that the initiative taken by the Bangladesh Air Force to implement various program throughout the year to celebrate the Golden Jubilee would undoubtedly inspire the new generation with the spirit of the liberation war.





