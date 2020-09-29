PM Hasina’s birthday celebrated in Sarail

The 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been celebrated in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







A discussion and doa mahfil were held at the upazila parishad auditorium on Monday on the occasion.







Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by Upazila Awami League convener Advocate Nazmul Hossain.







The program was also addressed by Advocate Abdur Rashed, Upazila AL joint convener, Farhad Rahman Makki, ex-additional secretary of the government of Bangladesh, Abu Hanif Mia, upazila parishad vice chairman.







A cake was cut on occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed were also present at the function, among others.

