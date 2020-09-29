Webinar on 'Impact of Covid-19 on Business' held

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin presenting a paper on "Impact of COVID -19 on Business" in Webinar organized by Bureau of Business Research, University of Chittagong. -AA



A webinar on 'Impact of Covid-19 on Business' was held recently. The webinar was organized by the Bureau of Business Research, Faculty of Business Administration, Chittagong University.





Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin presented a paper titled "Impact of COVID-19 on Business: The Bangladesh Perspective" in the webinar.





In the paper, Dr Md Salim Uddin tried to explore the impact of COVID-19 on the business landscape globally in general and in Bangladesh in particular. He focused on unusual and abnormal global situation, global pandemic crisis due to COVID19 and its expected crisis duration including its potential impact on economy as well as business.







He also focused on how businesses adjust to the economic disruptions resulting from COVID-19 and how long businesses expect the crisis to last for understanding the magnitude of business impact. University of Chittagong Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhter along with a large number of faculty members and research students participated in the webinar.



