Lub-rref wants to take control of the lubricants market



Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Ltd says will set up state-of-the-art base oil refinery in Bangladesh to help the country become self-reliant in lubricants production.Lub-rref says it also wants to export after meeting the domestic demands as global demands are rising driven by the growth of the automotive production, reports UNB.





The company's founder Managing Director Mohammed Yousuf shared his vision during a meeting with journalists at the factory premises in Chittagong on September 26. Currently, the local demand for lubricant is 1.2 lakh MT, of which 1.04 lakh tonnes are imported.







Bangladesh produces only 0.16 MT. "Around 85 percent of total demand is supplied through imports and foreign brands dominate the domestic market. Lub-rref wants to break the domination of foreign brands and make Bangladesh self-reliant," said Yousuf.







There is an ample opportunity to replace the foreign brand by a national brand "BNO Lubricants" for the greater interest of local industries, he said. As a result, in the last few years, Lub-rref has put utmost efforts to introduce advanced technology and acquiring technical know-how, skill development and setting up in R&D Laboratory, he said.





On top of that, for reducing foreign dependency on import of base fluid for lubricants, Lub-rref is going to set up State-Of-The-Art Base Oil Refinery, the first of its kind in Bangladesh. It will increase production capacity to meet local demand from domestic sources, said Yousuf.







This will cost Tk 400 crore, of which about Tk 100 crore will be spent from funds to be collected through Initial Public Offering (IPO). To get required funds, the company will collect Tk 150 crore from the stock markets and already got approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to discover the cut-off price.





As per estimation, it will further provide employment opportunities to many and make workers proficient in handling world class technology, said Yousuf. On the other hand, this project will be 70,000 MT per annum capacity. Overall, it will reduce dependency on imports and might as well help to export in future, he adds.







Gradually, it also will set up Tank Terminal along with a berth operating jetty, Bitumen plant, Hydrogen Plant and Power Plant. For its relentless efforts in ensuring quality and maintaining international standards, Lub-rref has received certification and approval from global giants in machinery and car manufacturers.



