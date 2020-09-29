'Farida' to be screened in Bangladesh



A full-length feature film 'Farida' will be screened at 19th Dhaka International Film Festival. Produced by Narimanfilm studio of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the movie 'Farida' was named best at the Russian film festival. The film has been included in Dhaka International Film Festival's competition program "Asian Cinema Competition Section", Trend Life reported. '





Farida' is about a young woman who has come from the Azerbaijani village of Khinalig to St. Petersburg looking for her husband. She is completely unaware of her husband's whereabouts. The big city draws many people to Farida's life and turns her life upside down.





The main role in the film is played by the young actress Maryam Ibragimova. The cast also includes Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and others. Screenplay and director of the film Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound engineer Alexander Demyanov, costume designer Philip Nyrkov, make-up artist Alexandra Kosvintseva, producer Nariman Mammadov.





The 19th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is scheduled for January 6-24 January 2021. This year the festival's theme is "Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society". Nearly 200 films from 60 countries are expected to take part in the festival this year.

